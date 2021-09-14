Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,465,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schrödinger by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,795,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Schrödinger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,315,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,682,000 after purchasing an additional 87,853 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 449,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,214,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

SDGR opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.08. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 37,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $2,765,820.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 29,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,944,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 708,201 shares of company stock valued at $52,880,553 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

