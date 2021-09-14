Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.92. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Lumentum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

