Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $87.57 on Friday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after buying an additional 610,286 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,429,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

