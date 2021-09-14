Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luminar Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

In other news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

