LunchMoney Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,004.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $448,646.08 and $2,004.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00062930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00143749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.35 or 0.00814263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043599 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LMY is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,689,928 coins. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

