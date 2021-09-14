Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$14.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.94.

Shares of LUN opened at C$9.53 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$16.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of C$7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

