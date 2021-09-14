Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 849,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $51,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPC opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

