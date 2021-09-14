Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will post sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $649.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.96. The company had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 2.57. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $190.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,529 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $87,090,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $85,041,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after acquiring an additional 486,645 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after acquiring an additional 457,410 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

