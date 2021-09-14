Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. 2,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,554. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $275.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

