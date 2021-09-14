Matrix Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Matrix Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,324. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $101.71. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.