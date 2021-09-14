McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $85.15 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,050,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 33,899 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

