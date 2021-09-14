MCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 136,339 IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 136,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,000. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for about 0.5% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,442,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,411,000 after buying an additional 83,089 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 993,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,600,000 after buying an additional 162,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 675,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 389,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after buying an additional 142,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QAI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.20. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,044. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07.

