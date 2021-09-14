MCF Advisors LLC Buys 31 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $746.56. 420,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,331,811. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.30 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.98, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $693.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

