MCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 817,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,160,000 after buying an additional 188,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 294,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,408. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10.

