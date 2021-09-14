Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Price Target Raised to GBX 370 at Barclays

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC raised Mediclinic International to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Mediclinic International stock opened at GBX 313.20 ($4.09) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 293.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 302.55. Mediclinic International has a 12 month low of GBX 257.60 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 349 ($4.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.01.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

