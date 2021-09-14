Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Billion

Analysts expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will post $7.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.01 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $33.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.91 billion to $33.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.35 billion to $35.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.74. 128,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,380. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $175.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Amundi bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $921,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,812,587 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

