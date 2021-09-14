Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 366 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after buying an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 33.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after buying an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after buying an additional 1,425,859 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Edison International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,324,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,803,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE EIX opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

