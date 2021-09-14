Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 60 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $748,712,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 284,263 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after acquiring an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.39.

NYSE DPZ opened at $511.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $510.91 and a 200 day moving average of $443.99. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,436 shares of company stock valued at $37,157,679. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

