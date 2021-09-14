Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,594 Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $1,032,000. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 68,333.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $78.40.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. Equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

