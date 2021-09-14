Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $85,000 in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $150,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of OI opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

