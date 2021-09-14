MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Up 4.7%

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09. 48 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 82,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Several research firms recently commented on MGTX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MeiraGTx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $141,413.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,096.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

