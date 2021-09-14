Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $38.91 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,248 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $38,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $747.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,331,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $693.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.67. The firm has a market cap of $739.82 billion, a PE ratio of 386.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.30 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

