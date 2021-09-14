Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $5.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,841.27. 13,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,450. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,714.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,422.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,841.72.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

