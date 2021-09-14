Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,260,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 185,547 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $147,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,514,000 after buying an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 345,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,488,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,542. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

