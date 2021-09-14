Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.632 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Mercury General has raised its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years. Mercury General has a dividend payout ratio of 66.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercury General to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

NYSE:MCY opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercury General stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

