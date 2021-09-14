Meta Hits Market Capitalization of $47.61 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00142852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.49 or 0.00836700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00044719 BTC.

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

