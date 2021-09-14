Meter Governance Price Tops $3.06 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and $63,594.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00006571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003216 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

