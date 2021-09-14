MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.05% of MetLife worth $26,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MET stock opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

