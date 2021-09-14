MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $195,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $215,774.79.

On Monday, July 12th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $211,244.88.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.24. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.62.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

