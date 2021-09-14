MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Lori L.S. Mingus Sells 557 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

