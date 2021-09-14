Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,051,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,317.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

USIO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.56 million, a P/E ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. Equities analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Usio by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Usio by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 59,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

