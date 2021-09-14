Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $441.57 Million

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to announce $441.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $428.97 million and the highest is $452.20 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $423.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.27. 12,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,279. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $197.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

