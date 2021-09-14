Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 517 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $985,325,000 after buying an additional 508,844 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.92. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.