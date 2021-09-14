Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.40 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 52,785 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.32. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.