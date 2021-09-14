Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 229.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after buying an additional 2,878,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after buying an additional 1,381,907 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $101,204,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

EW stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $121.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,174. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

