Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases New Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,407 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on XLNX. Truist increased their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Shares of XLNX traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.88. 31,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,760. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.15. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $159.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

