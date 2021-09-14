Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12,573.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after buying an additional 510,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after buying an additional 392,749 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,309,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,469,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,584,000 after buying an additional 293,413 shares in the last quarter.

IWS traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.03. 9,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,281. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

