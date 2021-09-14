Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 95,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 550,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $126.27 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 80.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth $107,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 361,751 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 25.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at $1,122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

