Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Down 96.7% in August

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the August 15th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MAIFF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 156,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Minera Alamos has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Minera Alamos in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

