Mirrored Alibaba Reaches Market Cap of $22.20 Million (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be bought for about $169.04 or 0.00361188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a market capitalization of $22.20 million and approximately $55,377.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00079290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00122850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00172345 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,752.68 or 0.99897594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.52 or 0.07150586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.54 or 0.00911399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 131,346 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance

