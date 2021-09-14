Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 184.44% from the company’s previous close.

MIRM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $547.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $321,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 276.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.