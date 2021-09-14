Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Announces Earnings Results

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVO opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.26.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 256.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 131,185 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

