Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Posts Earnings Results

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.26.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at $267,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 256.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 131,185 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.