Mitchell Capital Management Co. Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,257,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 19,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $501.34 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $507.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.75. The company has a market capitalization of $206.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

