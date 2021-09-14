Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.58. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $74.36.

