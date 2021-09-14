Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $158.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

