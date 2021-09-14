Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 1,624 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. DZ Bank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $130.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.15. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.