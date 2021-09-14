Mizuho Upgrades Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to “Buy”

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $47.50. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Exelon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Exelon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

