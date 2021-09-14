MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $117,961,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,090,000 after buying an additional 454,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,006,865,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,708,000 after acquiring an additional 228,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 89.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.64. 193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,948. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.37 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

