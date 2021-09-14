Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TAP opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

